‘Reacher’ Recasting: Robert Patrick Replaces Rory Cochrane In Season 2 Of Prime Video Series

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Patrick (The Night Agent, Peacemaker) is playing a major role opposite lead Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Prime Video’s Reacher. He took over the series regular role of Shane Langston from Rory Cochrane, who was originally cast in September before exiting at the end of last year due to scheduling conflict as the production schedule changed, Deadline has learned. He had not filmed any scenes, so the recasting did not require reshoots, I hear. Production on Season 2 of Reacher wrapped in late February.

Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor.

From writer and showrunner Nick Santora, based on the novels by Lee Child, the series follows Jack Reacher (Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life.

The second season, which is based on the 11th book in Child’s bestselling series, Bad Luck and Trouble, begins when the members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead. Reacher has just one thing on his mind—revenge.

Patrick joins fellow new Reacher series regulars Serinda Swan and Ferdinand Kingsley. Season 2 cast also includes Maria Sten and Shaun Sipos.

Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount TV Studios. Child also executive produces with Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Adam Higgs with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Patrick most recently appeared in Netflix’s hit series The Night Agent and in Paramount+’s 1923, led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He also recently starred in HBO Max series Peacemaker and Amazon’s Goliath as Coach in the show’s finale season. Other notable TV credits include FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., CBS’ Scorpion, HBO’s True Blood and Fox’s The X-Files. Patrick is maybe best known for his role as T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a role he’s reprised on multiple projects including Wayne’s World and Last Action Hero. He’s repped by Gersh and Coronel Group.