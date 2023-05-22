Ray Stevenson Remembered: James Gunn, Co-Stars And Others Pay Tribute

Reaction was swift and heartfelt to the news that actor Ray Stevenson, best known for his performances in RRR, Thor, Vikings, Rome, Divergent and multiple Star Wars series, has died at 58.

Guardians of the Galaxy director DC co-CEO James Gunn wrote:

Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power composer Bear McCreary wrote, “I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Stevenson. I was honored to write him a theme for his mesmerizingly unforgettable Blackbeard on #BlackSails. What a talent! #RIP”

For more remembrances, see below.

I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people. #RIP #RayStevenson pic.twitter.com/atcNWKLSYM — Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) May 22, 2023

Ray Stevenson was a fellow Brit and an absolute gent. Actors aren’t always friendly or approachable while they’re shooting but Ray always had time to chat and never failed to be gracious and kind. He treated me and my wife @Leah at the premiere like we were family. I’m gutted. pic.twitter.com/qog8SZsl1T — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 22, 2023

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss. — James Purefoy 🇺🇦 (@JamesPurefoy) May 22, 2023

Gut punch this morning learning Ray Stevenson passed away. His truly haunting performance in Ahsoka has a gravity that stunned us all. A great loss of a veteran artist and the craft is poorer for his absence. pic.twitter.com/cuFHcg2fmu — Kiner Music 🏳️‍⚧️ (@KinerMusic) May 22, 2023