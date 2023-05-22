Ray Stevenson Remembered: James Gunn, Co-Stars And Others Pay Tribute

Reaction was swift and heartfelt to the news that actor Ray Stevenson, best known for his performances in RRR, Thor, Vikings, Rome, Divergent and multiple Star Wars series, has died at 58.
Guardians of the Galaxy director DC co-CEO James Gunn wrote:
Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power composer Bear McCreary wrote, “I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Stevenson. I was honored to write him a theme for his mesmerizingly unforgettable Blackbeard on #BlackSails. What a talent! #RIP”
For more remembrances, see below.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.