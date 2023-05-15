Republic Pictures & Paramount Global Set Ray Stevenson Movie ‘Cassino In Ischia’

EXCLUSIVE: RRR and Thor franchise star Ray Stevenson is headlining Frank Ciota’s Cassino in Ischia, a feature which is being produced by Goodfellas and Casino‘s Barbara DeFina.

The pic is a Republic Pictures Acquisition which is being distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

In the movie, three-time winner of “Best Yell in Action Film,” box office king and action star Nic Cassino (Stevenson) is knocked off his perch by the next generation of action heroes. In an attempt to revive his career, he travels to Italy to make the first ever “Neo-Realist” action film with down on their luck Italian directors. However, unresolved struggles with his family resurface and he is forced to reconcile all he left behind on his road to fame. Frank Ciota’s brother, Joseph Ciota, wrote the screenplay. The brothers previously collaborated on Stiffs and Ciao America.

Pic is produced by Isola Verde Films and DeFina Film Productions. Executive producers include Frank Ciota, Joe Ciota, and Cristina Giubbetti for Cattleya.

Stevenson will next be seen in the new Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, which will premiere August. He recently seen in the Oscar-winning Indian feature RRR, History Channel’s hit series Vikings, and Starz’s Black Sails, as the infamous pirate Blackbeard. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor series, Stevenson played Volstagg. He also starred as Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO television series Rome.