Ray Liotta’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

Nearly one year after Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta’s sudden passing, his cause of death has been released. It has been attributed to heart and respiratory issues, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Liotta died in his sleep last May in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. He was 67.

Specific causes of death, according to officials in the Dominican Republic in documents cited by TMZ, list pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs), respiratory insufficiency and acute heart failure, as well as atherosclerosis, a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls, as an underlying issue.

Liotta had recently co-starred as twin brothers “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti and Salvatore “Sally” Moltisanti in Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and appeared in the ensemble cast of Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. He had finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. Other career highlights include his portrayal of the second lawyer of Adam Driver’s character in Netflix’s Marriage Story, which scored six Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

