Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew To Be Honored With American Eagle Awards

The National Music Council of the United States will honor music and event producers Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew at the organization’s 39th annual American Eagle Awards on Sunday, June 25 at the American Federation of Musicians Convention in Las Vegas.

The honors are presented each year in recognition of those who have made career-long contributions to American musical culture, to promoting the ideal of music education for all children, and to supporting the protection of creators’ rights both locally and internationally.

This year’s presenter will be Academy Award and multi-Grammy-winning artist Regina Belle.

Music director, producer and composer Ray Chew’s work has been celebrated for excellence over the course of decades. His resume includes Dancing With the Stars, Showtime at the Apollo, and American Idol, as well as the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremonies, the 2008 Democratic National Convention, President Barack Obama’s Inaugural Ball, the NAACP Image Awards, Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss America and the BET Awards.

Among the list of artists with whom Ray has worked are Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, Pitbull, Queen Latifah, James Taylor, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Jennifer Hudson and Quincy Jones.

Vivian Scott Chew is an equally innovative figure in the global music and entertainment industry, with an accomplished history at ASCAP, Polygram Records and Sony Music, and as cofounder and principal of TimeZone International.

They are also founding partners in Chew Entertainment, an event production firm whose work includes the annual “A Night of Inspiration” at Carnegie Hall, an all-star concert that promotes diversity and unity at the famed venue with a 64-piece orchestra and choir for notable artists from the gospel and secular communities.

Previous winners of the American Eagle include Stephen Sondheim, Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, Clive Davis, Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Dizzy Gillespie, Morton Gould, Dave Brubeck, Marian Anderson, Max Roach, Lena Horne, Roy Clark, Crystal Gale, George Clinton, Ervin Drake, Theo Bikel, Vince Guaraldi, Roberta Peters, Odetta, Patti Smith, Sesame Street, Hard Rock Café, and VH1’s Save the Music Foundation.