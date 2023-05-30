Ranveer Singh, Indian Mega-Star Whose Credits Include ‘Gully Boy’ & ’83’, Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Indian mega-star Ranveer Singh has signed for representation with WME in all areas globally.

Singh was launched onto the Indian cinema scene in 2010 by Yash Raj Film in the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, co-starring opposite Anushka Sharma in a breakthrough role.

He has since racked up 20 feature credits with highlights including a trio of hit films directed by iconic Indian director Sanjay Leela: the tragic romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, costume drama Bajirao Mastani, and the historical romance Padmaavat.

The versatile actor has also appeared in the Paris-set romance Befikre, corrupt cop comedy Simmba and street rapper, coming-of-age tale Gully Boy, in which he rapped his own music, including chart-topping “Apna Time Aayega.”

The latter film was chosen as India’s entry in the Academy Awards’ international feature film category in 2020 and won 13 Awards at India’s Filmfare Awards, breaking the record for most wins by a film in the same year.

More recently, Singh won critical acclaim as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in the sports biopic 83 and will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Outside of film and TV, Singh is one of the most sought-after personalities across India. He also has a strong following globally, particularly in the MENA region where his appearances at festivals such as Marrakech and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea have drawn big crowds.

With a brand value of $181.7 million, Singh was India’s most-valued celebrity of 2022, according to a report by risk and financial advisory firm Kroll.

He has partnered with numerous brands and organizations including the NBA (appearing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2022 and 2023), Adidas, PepsiCo, and Abu Dabhi’s Yas Island.

Most recently, Singh was on-hand in New York City for his partnership with Tiffany & Co. in which he, alongside Florence Pugh and Jimin of BTS, helped re-launched the luxury brand’s flagship store.

As an entrepreneur, Singh has invested in upstart cosmetics label Sugar Cosmetics and established his own record label, IncInk, to highlight Indian emcees and rappers.

He will continue to be also represented by India’s Collective Artists Network.