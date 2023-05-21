Ramona Singer Teases ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’ & Walks Back Comments Calling It “Loser Legacy”

Ramona Singer will be returning to television with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, the fifth installment of the UGT franchise.

Singer will be reuniting with some of her former co-stars from The Real Housewives of New York City that includes Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.

“We are going to shoot in St. Barts. We’re going to revisit that famous pirate scene where Luann got busted with a pirate,” Singer said while appearing on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. “It probably won’t air until next year but it’s going to be fabulous.”

Singer continued, “To me, doing a whole show again for three months, 20 episodes, is too daunting for me. That’s why I built this podcast with Avery [her daughter] ’cause I could be in touch with my fans and be totally unfiltered and not edited. But now, just to go on a fabulous trip for one week, it’s like the perfect thing — it’s fabulous. I thought it was a brilliant idea.”

‘RHONY: Legacy’ cast: (L-R) Ramona Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

However, Singer didn’t always think a RHONY Legacy idea was “brilliant” being cited as calling it the “Loser Legacy” because they wouldn’t have all the stars that made the franchise famous. At one point, Singer said she was done with reality TV and would not be part of the spinoff.

The entrepreneur and Turtle Time podcast host walked her words back saying, “That was unfiltered and I spoke without thinking. Nothing Bravo does is a loser.”

“Bravo has been very good to me and this is a brilliant idea,” she added. “Our best ratings were when we went on these trips to Morocco, or St. Thomas… wherever we went, so this is gonna be great.”

The Legacy idea was something that came about after Bravo opted to completely revamp RHONY with a new cast. The former RHONY stars would get a spinoff but contract negotiations halted the project and the idea was spun off again to attach it to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip format on Peacock, which unites housewives from across all franchises.