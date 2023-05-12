Skip to main content
Kevin Durand Joins Radio Silence’s Monster Thriller For Universal

Actor Kevin Durand, the newest addition to Radio Silence's monster thriller at Universal
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is the newest addition to the cast of the as-yet-untitled monster thriller that Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett are directing for Universal.

The actor joins an ensemble which also includes Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir and Dan Stevens, as previously announced.

In the vein of Universal’s recent films like The Invisible Man and Renfield, the Radio Silence thriller will provide a unique take on legendary monster lore, representing a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters. Universal monster films are rooted in the horror genre, with no restrictions on budget, rating or genre — and they are not part of a shared interconnected universe, which allows each to stand on its own. This new direction is filmmaker-driven, inviting innovative filmmakers with original, bold ideas for these characters to develop the stories and pitch them.

Stephen Sheilds wrote the script, with revisions by Guy Busick. Radio Silence’s Chad Villella will produce alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment, as well as Tripp Vinson, with Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Kelly Cannon and Jacqueline Garell overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. The film is slated for release in theaters on April 19, 2024.

Durand recently wrapped a lead role in 20th’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, from director Wes Ball, and can currently be seen in the CBC limited series Essex County, based on the graphic novel by Jeff Lemire. The actor reteamed with Carlton Cuse as part of the second and third seasons of his Netflix series Locke & Key, after collaborating with Cuse on both Lost and The Strain. Other notable TV credits for Durand include Swamp Thing, Ballers, Trial & Error and Vikings.

The actor’s film credits include Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station, Atom Egoyan’s Cannes Competition title The Captive and crime drama Devil’s Knot, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Real Steel opposite Hugh Jackman, David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis with Robert Pattinson, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma alongside Christian Bale and Russel Crowe, Smokin’ Aces opposite Chris Pine and Reynolds, and Robin Hood opposite Crowe.

Durand is represented by APA, Alchemy Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer.

