Rachel Bilson Says She Was Fired From A Job After Openly Talking About Sex On A Podcast

Rachel Bilson is opening up about losing out on a job after she talked about sex on a podcast.

“This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said,” Bilson said on her Broad Ideas podcast. “A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast.”

Bilson made an appearance on the podcast Women on Top on May 3 where she talked to co-hosts Tammin Sursof and Roxy Manning about her preferences during intimacy with her partner. The Heart of Dixie and The OC alum said that the media took her words out of context and “put out as these clickbait headlines.”

“They said they weren’t comfortable with that [manhandling] headline, and if people keep Googling they’ll see the other things that I’ve commented on, which was orgasms. And I feel like it’s discrimination,” Bilson added.

Bilson maintained that she didn’t say “anything inappropriate” adding, “And, like, choice of language, if I could go back now knowing I lost a job maybe I would say it differently, but I still wouldn’t not say it.”

“I just don’t want such a stigma or things to be so taboo when everybody talks about this with your girlfriends,” she continued.

Bilson didn’t name the company she was fired from.

In addition to hosting Broad Ideas, Bilson also hosts Welcome to the OC, Bitches where she rewatches episodes from the Fox teen drama with her former co-star Melinda Clarke.