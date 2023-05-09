‘Quest For The Stanley Cup’ Returns Amid Wild NHL Playoffs – Watch The Trailer

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a short-handed goal against Laurent Brossoit Connor and the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff game on May 6.

It’s been a first crazy three weeks of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now the NHL is ready to drop the puck on its annual behind-the-scenes docuseries. Quest for the Stanley Cup will premiere this Friday, May 12, on ESPN+. Watch the trailer below.

The eighth season of the series follows the eight remaining teams still vying for the oldest trophy in North American pro sports. The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights– none of which has claimed a Stanley Cup in going on 20 years — still have plenty to settle on the ice as the playoffs continue.

NHL/ESPN+

The seven-episode docuseries will follow the unscripted drama on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and in the homes of players and members of the coaching staff as they battle toward the Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Final.

The first round saw the Panthers knock off the top-seeded Boston Bruins, who were hot off the best regular season in NHL history. And the Seattle Kraken in the franchise’s second year of existence and first in the playoffs wiped out last year’s champion Colorado Avalanche in six games.

New episodes of Quest for the Stanley Cup will premiere every Fridays through June 24, and will re-air on ESPN2. Viewers outside the U.S. can stream it on YouTube.com/NHL.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on ESPN and TNT.