Lionsgate Partners With Quentin Tarantino For Rights To ‘Kill Bill’ Volumes I & II, ‘Jackie Brown’; Plans Remastered ‘Kill Bill’ For 20th Anniversary

Lionsgate said today it’s partnered with Quentin Tarantino for distribution rights to three of the director’s iconic films – Kill Bill Volumes I & II and Jackie Brown.

Beginning with Reservoir Dogs, a Lionsgate library favorite for nearly 20 years, “we’ve grown what is now Hollywood’s largest portfolio of Tarantino films to include Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Death Proof in addition to the movies we just picked up,” said CEO Jon Feltheimer on the company’s post-earning conference call.

He said the studio and Tarantino team will celebration Kill Bill’s 20th anniversary later this year with a new, remastered 4K edition.

Tarantino, who recently published a book Cinema Speculation, talked with Deadline from Cannes about his latest film, The Movie Critic.

