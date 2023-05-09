‘Queer Eye’ Producer Scout Productions Hires Elizabeth Davies As SVP, Production and Operations

EXCLUSIVE: Scout Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Queer Eye, has hired Elizabeth Davies as SVP of Production and Operations.

Davies has previously worked on series including Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Secret Millionaire.

She will oversee all domestic and international physical production, including Scout’s branded content work, unscripted series and documentary.

It comes as Scout has a number of big launches; its The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning with Amy Poehler just launched on Peacock, it has season seven of Queer Eye coming to Netflix and The Secrets Of Hillsong on FX/Hulu as well as new greenlight Charlie Puth series Charlie Makes A Record for Roku.

Davies reports to President of Scout Productions, Eric Korsh.

“We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth Davies as our new SVP of Production and Operations at Scout Productions,” said Korsh. “Her extensive experience overseeing all aspects of production for a wide range of unscripted television shows, from inception to delivery, makes her an excellent fit for our team. Elizabeth’s leadership will support our continued delivery of premium alternative series to a full and growing slate of streamers and networks”

“With her wealth of experience and creativity, I have no doubt she will help us continue to produce compelling content that resonates with our audiences,” added Scout Productions co-founder and executive producer David Collins. “We are excited to see what she will bring to the table at Scout Productions.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Scout Productions and excited for what’s on the horizon,” said Davies. “The company has a proven track record of creating innovative and thought-provoking content, and I am eager to collaborate with such a talented group of individuals. I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to help bring even more groundbreaking projects to life.”