‘Queen Charlotte’ Star Corey Mylchreest Signs With WME

Harry Livingstone / WME

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Corey Mylchreest has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

The agency won out in a competitive battle with a number of other agencies.

Mylchreest currently stars as Young King George in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The Bridgerton prequel series has dominated the streamer’s Top 10 since it debuted in May.

Born and raised in London, Mylchreest graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2020. In 2022, he appeared in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman on Netflix. 

Mylchreest continues to be represented by Independent Talent Group, Tapestry London, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

