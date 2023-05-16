‘Queen Charlotte’ Prepares For Coronation Among Netflix’s Most Popular Series Of All Time

The Bridgerton-verse is ruling Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story kept its crown for the week of May 8 to May 14, coming it at No. 1 among the streamer’s English-language TV series with another 158.68M hours viewed. Since it debuted on May 4, Queen Charlotte has now amassed 307M hours viewed and is quickly making its way to becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

Currently sitting at No. 10 on the most popular list is Inventing Anna with 511M hours viewed in its first 28 days. With 16 more days in the 28-day measurement window, it seems likely that Queen Charlotte will meet that threshold. If it does, it will join both seasons of Bridgerton among Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. Each season drew more than 600M hours viewed in their first 28 days on the service.

It’s worth noting that Queen Charlotte is only six hour-long episodes, making the Bridgerton prequel’s viewership thus far fairly significant. All of the series to make the all-time most popular list are at least eight episodes, including both seasons of Bridgerton. If Queen Charlotte does make the list, it will be quite the feat.

Speaking of Bridgerton, Seasons 1 and 2 also snuck back into Netflix’s Top 10 last week amid the Queen Charlotte buzz. Simon and Daphne’s love story (aka Season 1) came in at No. 5 with 23.88M hours viewed, while Anthony and Kate’s romance (Season 2) drew 17.25M hours viewed coming in at No. 9.

Joining those three series on the TV side were Season 2 of Firefly Lane with 31.9M hours viewed (No. 2 on the list) and Seasons 1 and 2 of Sweet Tooth with 11.01M hours viewed and 27.61M hours viewed, respectively. The Night Agent also managed to claim a spot with 20.34M hours viewed. Netflix’s other political thriller, The Diplomat, came in at No. 8 with 18.37M hours viewed.

On the film side of things, the Jennifer Lopez action thriller The Mother drew 83.71M hours viewed over Mother’s Day weekend. The film debuted on Netflix on May 12 and has become the No. 1 opening weekend for a Netflix film in 2023. That number confirms Samba TV’s data, which Deadline reported Monday, indicating that The Mother bested both Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 in its opening weekend.

Also among the Top 10 films for the week were A Man Called Otto, The Croods, The Deep End of the Ocean, Synchronic, Kung Fu Panda 3, Wrong Place, The Tournament, Pitch Perfect and Heat.