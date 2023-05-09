‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Rules Over Netflix English-Language TV Chart In Debut Week

Dearest readers, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the talk of the ton.

The Shonda Rhimes prequel series quickly established its reign over Netflix‘s English-language TV charts for the week of May 1 to 7, amassing 148.28M viewing hours in its first weekend on the streamer.

Such a strong start for the series could indicate it will join both seasons of Bridgerton among Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. Each season drew more than 600M hours viewed in their first 28 days on the service.

Related Story Los Angeles Lakers 30-Point Win Over Golden State Warriors Delivers Largest NBA Conference Semifinals Audience In 12 Years

The last Netflix series to make the list was The Night Agent, which had a record debut week in March when it managed 168.7M hours viewed in its first few days on the streamer. It dominated viewing on Netflix for several weeks and settled at No. 5 on the all-time list, surpassing Bridgerton Season 1.

It’s worth noting that Queen Charlotte is only six episodes, whereas The Night Agent had 10 episodes, making the Bridgerton prequel’s viewership in its first few days even more significant. Netflix’s other two most-watched series year-to-date, Outer Banks Season 3 and Ginny & Georgia Season 2, are also 10 episodes.

Speaking of The Night Agent, the political drama still remains among the Top 10, coming in at No. 5 this week with 26.88M hours viewed. Rounding out the Top 5 were Sweet Tooth Season 2, Firefly Lane Season 2, and The Diplomat. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s series Beef dropped to ninth place with 14.79M hours viewed.

On the film side of things, A Man Called Otto took the top spot with about 13M hours viewed. Pitch Perfect came in second place with 11.4M hours viewed, and The Deep End of the Ocean came in at No. 3 with 10.2M hours viewed.

Also on the list were Wrong Place, The Dilemma, The Croods, The Tournament, A Tourist’s Guide To Love, A Quiet Place Part II, and The Father.