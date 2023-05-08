Los Angeles Times’ Coverage Of Secret City Council Member Recordings Wins Pulitzer Prize; ‘English’ Recognized In Drama Category

The staff of Los Angeles Times won a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for its stories that uncovered recordings in which City Council members made racist remarks.

The recordings last year set off a furor at City Hall, leading to the resignation of City Council President Nury Martinez and other civic officials.

The Times‘ Christina House also won a Pulitzer for feature photography for images of a pregnant 22-year-old living on the street.

The Times‘ exposé on the City Council members conversation won in the breaking news category, beating two other finalists: Josh Gerstein, Alex Ward, Peter S. Canellos. Hailey Fuchs and Heidi Przybyla of Politico for their bombshell story on the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The Pulitzer jury moved their entry to breaking news from the national reporting category. The other finalist in the category was the staff of The New York Times for its coverage of a Bronx high-rise fire in which 17 people died.

In the drama category, Pulitzers recognized Sanaz Toossi’s English. The judges called it a “quietly powerful play about four Iranian adults preparing for an English language exam in a storefront school near Tehran, where family separations and travel restrictions drive them to learn a new language that may alter their identities and also represent a new life.”

The finalists in the drama category were Aleshea Harris for On Sugarland and Lloyd Suh for The Far Country.

There are no special citations for this year. The complete list of winners is here.