‘Project Runway All-Stars’: Bravo Drops Trailer & Premiere Date For Season 20; Alicia Silverstone & Billy Porter Among Guest Judges

Project Runway is celebrating 20 years of the reality competition series with an “All-Stars” edition set to premiere on Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The network announced that the premiere will be two parts and you can watch a preview of the upcoming season in the video posted above.

Returning as judges are Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth with Christian Siriano set as a mentor. In Season 20, fourteen of the most beloved designers from across the 19 seasons of the show will return and have a shot at winning the competition.

Guest judges that will appear throughout the season include Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, fashion designer Zac Posen, CEO & founder of “alice + olivia” Stacey Bendet, creative director of Carolina Herrera Wes Gordon, actor, producer and Emmy Award-winning writer Lena Waithe, image architect and celebrity stylist Law Roach and 90210 alum Jennie Garth.

Other guest stars include Paulina Porizkova, designer Sergio Hudson, Julia Fox, designer Willy Chavarria, Below Deck and The Traitors star Kate Chastain, The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, designer Batsheva Hay, Emmy-winning actor Coleman Domingo and Steven Kolb, CEO of Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The “All-Stars” are competing for a prize of $250,000 and a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) and a feature in Elle magazine.

Meet the Project Runway returning designers

Brittany Allen (Austin, TX), Season 18

Brittany Allen, 'Project Runway' designer
Brittany Allen, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Philadelphia, PA), Season 19

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, 'Project Runway' designer
Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Laurence Basse (Los Angeles, CA), Season 15

Laurence Basse, 'Project Runway' designer
Laurence Basse, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Fabio Costa (Belo Horizonte, Brazil), Season 10

Fabio Costa, 'Project Runway' designer
Fabio Costa, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Bishme Cromartie (Los Angeles, CA), Season 17

Bishme Cromartie, 'Project Runway' designer
Bishme Cromartie, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Nashville, TN), Season 3

Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie, 'Project Runway' designer
Johnathan “Kayne” Gillaspie, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles, CA), Season 7

Mila Hermanovski, 'Project Runway' designer
Mila Hermanovski, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Rami Kashou (Brooklyn, NY), Season 4

Rami Kashou, 'Project Runway' designer
Rami Kashou, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Viktor Luna (Los Angeles, CA), Season 9

Viktor Luna, 'Project Runway' designer
Viktor Luna, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Korto Momolu (Little Rock, AR), Season 5

Korto Momolu, 'Project Runway' designer
Korto Momolu, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Nora Pagel (Metuchen, NJ), Season 1

Nora Pagel, 'Project Runway' designer
Nora Pagel, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Kara Saun (Los Angeles, CA), Season 1

Kara Saun, 'Project Runway' designer
Kara Saun, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Hester Sunshine (Brooklyn, NY), Season 17

Hester Sunshine, 'Project Runway' designer
Hester Sunshine, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

Anna Yinan Zhou (San Francisco, CA), Season 19

Anna Yinan Zhou, 'Project Runway' designer
Anna Yinan Zhou, ‘Project Runway’ designer Bravo

