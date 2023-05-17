Skip to main content
Producers Guild Awards 2024 Date & Venue Set

Producers Guild Awards 2024 date
PGA

The Producers Guild of America has staked its claim to a date for its annual trophy show. The 2024 Producers Guild Awards will are set for Sunday, February 25, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles — two weeks before the Oscars.

Nominations for the 35th annual PGA Awards will be announced in three bunches: Documentary Motion Pictures on December 12; Sports, Children’s and Short Form on December 15; and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures on January 12.

The 34th Producers Guild Awards in February named A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once its best picture, a major stepping stone en route to the pic’s Oscar triumph. Among the other 2023 PGA Awards winners were Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Navalny, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The White Lotus, The Bear and The Dropout.

Here are the key dates for the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards:

Eligibility Period for 2024 Producers Guild Awards

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form: January 1 – December 31

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

  • Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1
  • Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form): Friday, September 29
  • Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 13

Screener Submission Deadline

  • Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1

Nomination Polls Open

  • Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, November 30
  • Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 14
  • Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 21

Nomination Polls Close

  • Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, December 14 (2 pm PT)
  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 11 (2 pm PT)

Nominees Announced

  • Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 12
  • Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, December 15
  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Friday, January 12

Final Polls Open

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 22
  • Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, January 26

PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2024 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

  • Dates TBA

Final Polls Close

  • Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, February 8 (2 pm PT)
  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 15 (2 pm PT)

PGA Awards Show

  • Sunday, February 25

