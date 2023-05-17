Producers Guild Awards 2024 Date & Venue Set

The Producers Guild of America has staked its claim to a date for its annual trophy show. The 2024 Producers Guild Awards will are set for Sunday, February 25, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles — two weeks before the Oscars.

Nominations for the 35th annual PGA Awards will be announced in three bunches: Documentary Motion Pictures on December 12; Sports, Children’s and Short Form on December 15; and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures on January 12.

The 34th Producers Guild Awards in February named A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once its best picture, a major stepping stone en route to the pic’s Oscar triumph. Among the other 2023 PGA Awards winners were Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Navalny, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The White Lotus, The Bear and The Dropout.

Here are the key dates for the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards:

Eligibility Period for 2024 Producers Guild Awards

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form: January 1 – December 31

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form): Friday, September 29

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 13

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1

Nomination Polls Open

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, November 30

Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 14

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 21

Nomination Polls Close

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, December 14 (2 pm PT)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 11 (2 pm PT)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 12

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, December 15

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Friday, January 12

Final Polls Open

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 22

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, January 26

PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2024 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Dates TBA

Final Polls Close

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, February 8 (2 pm PT)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 15 (2 pm PT)

PGA Awards Show