Prince William Shares Pride In Father King Charles III From Stage Of Coronation Concert

Prince William, Prince of Wales, made a very personal tribute to his father from the stage of the first ever Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

William took to the stage towards the end of the concert to say:

“A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening…

“As my grandmother said, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future, and I know she’s up there fondly keeping an eye on us and she’d be a vey proud mother…

“At the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: service.”

And he described his pride in his father who “for over 50 years, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current generations and those whose memory has not been neglected.”

He mentioned all the environmental causes that the King has long espoused, since long before it was fashionable, as well as his Princes Trust, which he founded with his severance money from the Royal Navy in the 1970s and has helped more than a million young people to realise their ambitions.

William said: “My father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported.

“Pa, we’re all so proud of you… God Save the King.”

