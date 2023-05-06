Skip to main content
King Charles III's Coronation
King Charles Coronation: Prince William Is The Only Royal To Kneel In Allegiance To His Father

Coronation
Prince William kneels to pledge allegiance to his father, the new King. BBC

Prince William, Prince of Wales, was the only royal to kneel in allegiance to his father, the newly crowned King Charles III.

Following the official crowning of the new monarch, William kneeled down and said, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

William had previously placed the official sash around his father’s shoulders, before the King’s attendants placed the Robe of Righteousness around the sovereign.

The ceremony took place on Saturday in Westminster Abbey and, as previously announced, Charles had requested a stripped-down service in comparison with the previous Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Nevertheless, the service was full of ancient reference – all filmed and broadcast around the world save the moment of anointment, which was shielded from the cameras, as the most sacred part of the service.

Prince William’s brother Harry was in attendance for the ceremony, but took no official role in proceedings.

