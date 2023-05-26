Actor Playing Prince Harry In ‘The Crown’ Signs With Hamilton Hodell

EXCLUSIVE: Luther Ford, who is playing Prince Harry in the upcoming final season of The Crown, has signed with talent agency Hamilton Hodell.

Ford, whose appearance in The Crown will be his debut, has signed in all areas apart from press, where he is represented by Pinnacle PR.

Ford is one of two Prince Harrys starring in The Crown Season 6. In the earlier episodes, the Duke of Sussex will be played by Fflyn Edwards, opposite Rufus Kampa, who plays Prince William. In the latter episodes, Ford replaces Edwards and Ed McVey replaces Kampa, and the pair will feature in the episodes where their mother, Princess Diana, is tragically killed in a car crash.

A set of images teasing McVey’s William with Kate Middleton, who is played by newcomer Meg Bellamy, were revealed several weeks ago, at which point Ford’s casting as Harry was confirmed.

Ford has produced and directed a number of shorts and is currently studying to be a director at the Arts University Bournemouth. Joshua Woodford is representing him at Hamilton Hodell, the agency that reps the likes of David Oyelowo, Naomi Ackie and Martin Compston.

The Crown Season 6 will launch towards the end of next year. Netflix is still in production on the Left Bank show and the likes of Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Elisabeth Debicki are reprising their roles for one last time. The 10-parter is created and written by Peter Morgan and EP’d by Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox.