Harry & Meghan Get Blunt Rejection After Demanding Paparazzi Hand Over Photos From “Near Catastrophic” Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly failed in their attempt to get a photo agency to hand over images from Tuesday’s “near catastrophic” paparazzi incident.

TMZ reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers wrote to Backgrid demanding that it “immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films” of the events in New York.

Backgrid rejected the request, telling the couple that they don’t have a right to demand copyrighted material. TMZ carried an excerpt from the Backgrid letter, which said:

“In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.

“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”

Backgrid said it “had no intention of causing any distress or harm” after deploying four photographers, three cars, and a bike to capture footage of Harry and Meghan after they left the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. They were joined by Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Recollections vary of the incident on Tuesday night. The Sussex’s described it as a “near catastrophic car chase” that lasted more than two hours and featured “multiple near collisions.”

The New York Police Department was a little more understated in its description of the events, describing Harry and Meghan’s journey as “challenging.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard,” the NYPD said.

Sukhcharn “Sonny” Singh, a taxi driver who was partially involved in the chase, suggested that Sussex’s account had been exaggerated.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been approached for comment.