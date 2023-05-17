Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Unhurt After “Near Catastrophic Car Chase” With Paparazzi – Update

UPDATED, with reps’ official statement: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Markle’s mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers last night, according to a spokesperson for the Prince. We are told the trio did not go to the hospital, and that they are doing OK.

The incident has been reported by Reuters and Sky News in the past few minutes and allegedly happened after Harry and wife Markle attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday, during which Markle received a Woman of Vision Award.

In a statement from the Prince’s rep:

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

The incident, which comes just over a week after Harry attended his father King Charles III’s Coronation in London, has horrible shades of the way in which Harry’s mother Princess Diana died in the late 1990s in Paris. Some media blamed the erratic behavior of the paparazzi chasing Diana and Dodi Fayed’s car as the cause of the fatal crash.

Sources tell Deadline that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke’s mother were exiting a public venue where paparazzi were snapping their pictures. The chase involved half a dozen blacked out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them. We understand that paparazzi vehicles were recklessly driving on sidewalks, running red lights, and going down one way streets among other violations. The individuals involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times and sped off to continue the pursuit. The family was staying at a private residence, we hear, and did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.

Harry has been fighting the press in the courts recently and is currently involved in phone-hacking legal action in London against The Daily Mirror, which was edited by Piers Morgan from 1995 to 2004.