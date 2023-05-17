NYPD Confirms Prince Harry & Meghan Car Chase By Paparazzi Last Night; “No Injuries Or Arrests,” Cops Say

Despite doubters, the New York Police Department has confirmed that there was indeed a paparazzi pursuit of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last night.

As more details of the late night “near catastrophic car chase,” as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson termed it, emerge, the NYPD put their own stamp on the incident:

On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.

Miraculously while no one was hurt or taken to hospital, the approximately 120-minute chase seemed to involve cars, scooters and motorbikes whipping up on sidewalks and in front of the couple’s vehicle as Harry and Meghan’s private security and a trope pf NYPD officers attempted evasive maneuvers, law enforcement sources say. Not wanting to lead the photographers to the private residence where the California-based couple were staying, Harry and Meghan’s car led the pursuit through the streets of NYC before being taken to a local police precinct for a short time to calm things down and then continuing on to the private residence in question.

Earlier today, the Royal heir’s team said: “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

In language invoking the paparazzi car chase that killed Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales in Paris in 1997, the spokesperson added, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

Previous to the NYPD’s statement, there had been no independent verification of the incident, which led to some postulating it was being exaggerated at best. Buckingham Palace has been silent on the car chase so far.

In an unrelated press conference Wednesday, NYC Mayor and former NYPD officer Eric Adams addressed the incident. “I think all of us – I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how [Harry’s] mom died, and it would be horrific to lose innocent bystanders during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well,” the Mayor said. “So I think we have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible.”

Along with the former Suits actress’ mother Doria Ragland, the couple were attending the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards on May 16 in the Big Apple. Receiving an award from Gloria Steinem, the Duchess was being honored for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.

This was the first public appearance by Meghan since her father-in-law King Charles III’s coronation in London on May 6. Under the auspices of her son Archie’s birthday falling on the same day, the Duchess did not attend the pomp and ceremony-drenched event with her husband. The youngest son of Charles and Diana’s unsuccessful marriage, Harry was in the UK for less than 28 hours total for the coronation and did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his father, his stepmother now Queen Camila and his older brother the Prince of Wales and other so-called “working Royals.”

Estranged from his family the past several years, Harry has spoken and written at length in his best selling memoir Spare about the battles he and Meghan have had with the Royals and their court.

At the same time, and perhaps made all the more poignant by last night’s events, Harry has taken the British government and the Metropolitan Police to court in the UK over the lack of official security he, Meghan and their two children now receive when in the country.

The privacy seeking Prince is also suing the British tabloids.

Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and nearly 100 other plaintiffs have taken the Mirror Group Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, to court over allegations of phone-hacking and other misconduct from between 1991 and 2011. Harry is set to testify next month in the case, the first member of the Royal family to take to the stand in such a case in over 125 years.