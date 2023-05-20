Prince Harry Story Of “Mystery Blonde” New Love Was Obtained Legitimately, Court Told

Prince Harry’s legal battles against the British press continue, with a former Daily Mirror journalist telling UK’s High Court that an article revealing the prince’s relationship with Chelsy Davy back in 2004 was “obtained legitimately.”

Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful means of obtaining information about his private life, and is due to give evidence next month. Mirror Group denies all claims.

The Times reports that on Friday, the former news editor of the Daily Mirror, Anthony Harwood, said that, in November 2004, he had covered Harry’s holiday to Argentina and established through contacts Harry’s “13-day bender” in the country, with a “mystery blonde” being one of the party. He added the Mail on Sunday later identified the young woman as Chelsy Davy.

Although the case involves several high-profile claimants, Harry is one of four “representative” cases to be brought before the High Court.

The prince is simultaneously suing News Group Newspapers (which owns The Sun), the Daily Mail’s publisher and the British Home Office for withdrawing his personal security.