King Charles Coronation: Prince Andrew Allowed To Wear Elaborate Robes After His Royal Humbling

Prince Andrew has been permitted to wear the elaborate Knight of the Garter robes for the Coronation of his brother, King Charles III.

The Duke of York attended the Coronation on Saturday following his disastrous BBC interview in 2019 and Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case settlement last year.

Along with other senior royals, he was dressed in velvet Knight of the Garter robes, despite being stripped of his formal duties.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall



There were reports before the Coronation that he could be banned from wearing the robes, as we was by the late Queen Elizabeth II during her final Garter Day at Windsor Castle.

The robes signify membership of the Order of the Garter, an elite group that includes the King, senior royals, and 24 knights chosen for their contribution to public life. Former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major are members of the order.

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal roles and many of his military associations, though he remains a Vice Admiral for his service in the Royal Navy. His service rank technically still entitles him to wear a military uniform, though he attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in a black suit.