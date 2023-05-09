Prime Video Lines Up ‘One For All’ Series On Belgian Soccer Players; October Films Hire; Lionsgate LatAm Deal; RTS Cambridge Lineup; ComediHa! Rebrand – Global Briefs

Prime Video Lines Up ‘One For All’ Series On Belgian Soccer Players

Prime Video is set to launch One for All, a four-part doc from Neo Studios about three Belgian national team football players. Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Atletico Madrid’s Axel Witsel will offer insights into the Belgian team, including assessments of the much fancied ‘Golden Generation’s disastrous 2022 World Cup performance, and their own lives across a six-month period. The doc will launch on Prime Video in the Benelux region, Spain, Italy and the UK on May 25. Watch the trailer here. Amazon has leaned in heavily to sports docs of late, including the All or Nothing franchise, FC Bayern- Behind the Legend and Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.

Related Story Bianca Del Rio Signs With CAA

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ Exec Joins October Films

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary exec Mohammed Adnan has joined October Films to head up its U.S. development operation. Adnan joins from Pulse Films, where he also oversaw the likes of Channel 4’s Inside Missguided and Viaplay’s Max Verstappen – Anatomy of a Champion. At October, which recently opened an LA hub, he will helm the New York documentary development operation by nurturing and growing relationships with buyers in the U.S. October Creative Director Matt Robins described him as a “potent creative force with an outstanding track record in the development of ideas.”

Lionsgate+ Strikes LatAm Deal

Newly-rebranded international streamer Lionsgate+ has signed a multi-territory agreement in Latin America with eCommerce platform Mercado Livre. The Gaslit, Dangerous Liaisons and The Great SVoD will become available in the likes of Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia via the agreement, one of a number that the streamer has recently stuck around the world. “Mercado Livre has an impressive reach across Latin America and is an ideal partner for us as we continue to deepen our presence in the region,” said Darren Nielson, EVP, International Networks for Starz. Lionsgate+ rebranded from Starzplay outside the U.S. last year.

Channel 4, Liberty Global & CAA Bosses In Line For RTS Cambridge

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon is chairing the RTS Cambridge Convention later this year, with Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries and CAA Co-Chairman Bryan Lourd set to keynote. Channel 4 is the bi-annual event’s sponsor and is helping organize a conference program titled Too Much to Watch, debating the impact of changing consumption habits on global TV. Fries and Lourd will keynote alongside the likes of BBC Director General Tim Davie, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall, Sky Group CEO Dana Strong and other bosses from Paramount and Sky. The event will take place at King’s College, Cambridge, on September 20 and 21.

ComediHa! Rebrands As Amuz Distribution

Canada’s ComediHa! Distribution has rebranded as Amuz Distribution ahead of the LA Screenings. The company sells titles such as scripted series Writer’s Block, studio variety format In Lieu of Flowers and dramedies The Phoenix and About Antoine. Amuz VP of Global Distribution Alex Avin said the company will continue to focus on acquiring and selling “feel-good comedy.” The company is part of Quebec-based comedy producer and booker ComediHa!.