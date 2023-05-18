Prime Video Launches First Malaysian Content Slate With Originals ‘That Cover Girl’, ‘Budak Flat’

Amazon Prime Video has announced its first slate of Malaysian content and localized user experience, including its first Malaysian Originals, romantic drama series That Cover Girl and action film Budak Flat.

Budak Flat is produced by Skop Production, with Syafiq Yusof on board as advisor, and co-directed by Eugene Lim, Woo Ming Jin and Faizal Ishak. The cast is headed by Pablo Amirul, Zahiril Adzim, Nabila Huda, Aaron Aziz, Balan Kash and Yung Raja.

“The film explores the rivalry between two criminal brothers who find their relationship tested to a deadly conclusion when a murder triggers a gang war in their flat,” said Budak Flat producer Shamin Yusof. “It’s a uniquely Malaysian action film that we hope will find audiences across the globe on Prime Video.”

Skop Productions is one of Malaysia’s biggest production houses with credits including hits Mat Kilau, Munafik and the Abang Long Fadil franchise.

Produced by Abid Hussain’s Creative Stew, That Cover Girl is directed by Kabir Bhatia and stars Siti Saleha, Hisyam Hamid, Alicia Amin and Aiman Hakim. The story follows a dynamic business woman running a fashion empire who tries to keep her modest fashion business from being destroyed.

“We’re proud to bring our original Malaysian story on strong and inspiring female characters to audiences around the world on Prime Video,” said Hussain. “Set against the backdrop of Paris and Kuala Lumpur, we want to inspire our audiences across the world on an emotional roller-coaster journey with our Malaysian heroine.”

Prime Video has also acquired some of the biggest Malaysian box office hits and award-winning films of the past year, including Coast Guard Malaysia: Ops Helang, Abang Long Fadil 3, Nik Amir Mustapha’s Imaginur and Woo Ming Jin’s Stone Turtle, which won the Fipresci prize at last year’ Locarno film festival.

Malaysian consumers are being offered a deal for $5.5 (MYR25) a month following a seven-day promotional trial.

International content that will presented with Bahasa Melayu subtitles and dub includes Amazon Original films and series such as Air, directed by Ben Affleck; Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Indian originals Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Farzi; and Korean content including Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938 and Jinny’s Kitchen.

“We are delighted to bring Malaysian films and shows to not just audiences in Malaysia, but customers across the region and worldwide, and we’re always on the lookout to work with the best talent to create entertaining content that is relevant to our local audience’s diverse tastes.” said David Simonsen, director Prime Video, Southeast Asia.