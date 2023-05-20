‘Please Don’t Feed The Children’: Zoe Colletti, Regan Aliyah & Andrew Liner Join Destry Allyn Spielberg’s Debut Feature — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Colletti (Only Murders In The Building, Boo), Regan Aliyah (Marvel’s Ironheart, XO Kitty), and Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy, Bang Bang) have joined Michelle Dockery in Destry Allyn Spielberg’s feature directorial debut, Please Don’t Feed the Children, as Altitude launches the genre film at the Cannes Market.

In Please Don’t Feed The Children, after a viral outbreak ravages the country’s adult population, a group of orphans heads south in search of a new life, only to find themselves at the mercy of a deranged woman harboring a dangerous secret.

Jason Dubin (Who Invited Charlie?, Babysitters) is producing the heightened genre piece through his Perry Street Films imprint, along with Josh Kesselman (The Great, Devil’s Peak) and Michael Hagerty (Old Henry). Principal photography begins in Santa Fe, New Mexico, next month on a script from Paul Bertino.

In March, we brought you news of Dockery’s casting as the lead, and then told you Altitude was launching worldwide sales in Cannes, with WME International taking North America.

“I am over the moon about this cast,” said Spielberg. “Each of them shines in their own special way. They are all beyond devoted to their craft and their hard work shows.”

“We’re thrilled Zoe, Reagan and Andrew have joined Michelle and the talented team of Please Don’t Feed The Children, a uniquely fresh take on a trusted genre that is both commercially viable while staying true to its artistic integrity,” said Dubin. “With Destry at the helm, an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, and an incredible script, Please Don’t Feed The Children will keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats throughout the film and conversation going well after the movie has ended.”

Colletti just wrapped The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan for Apple TV+ and was in season 2 of the Disney+ series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. She’s also co-lead on Netflix’s limited series Boo Bitch. Previous credits include A Boy Called Christmas, and Gigi & Nate, where she stars opposite Marcia Gay Harden. She can also be seen in the CBS Films pic Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, produced by Guillermo del Toro, and Paul Dano’s directorial debut Wildlife, distributed by A24 and IFC Films.

Last year, Spielberg picked up the Best Thriller Award at the City of Angels Women’s Film Festival for her short film, Let Me Go The Right Way. She co-wrote the screenplay with Owen King (Sleeping Beauties) and it premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Spielberg is currently developing the feature Four Assassins (and a funeral) with Thunder Road Pictures. She also has on-screen credits in pics like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. She is repped by WME, Sugar 23, and Gang Tyre.

Aliyah is perhaps best known for her role as Juliana in the Netflix Series XO, Kitty, a spin-off to the hit series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. She is repped by Karli Doumanis at Zero Gravity Management, Clear Talent Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, PC.

Liner can be seen in Peacock’s Vampire Academy. He will next be seen in MAX’s upcoming film, Gray Matter from Project Greenlight, and also as a lead opposite Tim Blake Nelson in the Vincent Gershaw-directed film Bang Bang. Liner is represented by AKA Talent Agency, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Meyer & Downs.

Dockery is best known for playing Lady Mary on the Golden Globe-winning series, Downton Abbey, for which she picked up a Golden Globe nomination alongside 3 Emmy nods. Dockery also starred in Scott Frank’s award-nominated limited series Godless for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award. She is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.