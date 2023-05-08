Buddy Comedy From ‘SNL’ Trio Please Don’t Destroy Pivots From Theaters To Peacock, Sets Premiere Date

Universal Pictures has changed its release plans for its as-yet-untitled buddy comedy from comedians Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — the SNL writing trio collectively known as Please Don’t Destroy. While the film was previously set to hit theaters on August 18th, it will now debut exclusively on Peacock on November 17th.

Produced by Judd Apatow for Apatow Productions and Jimmy Miller for Mosaic, the film centers on three childhood friends who live and work together, and question where their lives are headed — if anywhere at all. Completely ill-equipped and out of their element, they set off to find a lost treasure rumored to be buried in their local mountains. They subsequently discover that finding the treasure is actually the easiest part of the adventure.

Shot last summer during SNL‘s off-season with the late-night series’ Paul Briganti at the helm, the comedy is penned by Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy, who have broken out on the show since their 2021 debut after seeing numerous pre-taped segments featuring big-name talent go viral.

Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, Sunita Mani, Jordan Mendoza and more also star in the pic, which is exec produced by Josh Church, M. Riley, Sam Hansen, Michael Sledd, Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy.

The Please Don’t Destroy comedy is set to join Peacock during a busy quarter for the streamer, which is also home to such popular comedy series as 30 Rock and The Office, along with Peacock Originals like Bupkis, MacGruber, Bust Down, Hart to Heart, Killing It and more. The service will around the same time debut its John Wick spin-off series The Continental, as well as Fast X, Five Nights at Freddy’s (which is opening day-and-date) and more, with Big 10 football and basketball, Sunday Night Football, Premier League soccer and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to stream live on the service.