Pink Parrot Media Boards Animated Comedies ‘Norbert’ & ‘The Bottanix’

EXCLUSIVE: Distributor Pink Parrot Media has taken worldwide sales on a pair of 3D animated comedies.

The Canadian/Spanish sales company is shopping Norbert and The Bottanix at Cannes this week.

Written and directed by José Corral, Norbert spotlights an incompetent spy from a sad, bureaucratic and grey nation. Despite his total uselessness, Norbert will become a key player to thwart the plans of his own government, in an exciting quest that will see him travel alongside strange companions. The feature comes from Ozzy producer Captain Araña.

Meanwhile, The Bottanix from Carpediem Film & TV follows Daphnée and Merlin as they go to see their eccentric great-grandmother Greta for her 100th birthday. Left at home by their parents, looking for a last-minute gift, the siblings discover that Greta is being manipulated by crooks who want to send her to a retirement home and steal her belongings. Pic is written by Marie-France Landry, directed by Benoit Godbout and produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp.

“These two titles will not only bring the whole family together but each offer something unique and special,” said Tania Pinto Da Cunha, Partner / Vice-President and Head of International Sales & Acquisitions at Pink Parrot Media.