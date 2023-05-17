‘Physical’: Rose Byrne-Led Apple TV+ Series To End With Season 3; Premiere Date Set

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s praised dramedy Physical, starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne, will wrap its run with its upcoming 10-episode third season, which will debut August 2. Sources tell Deadline that Season 3 of the half-hour series, from creator and executive producer Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios, was written as a final chapter and will provide fans with a satisfying conclusion (while also leaving some things open-ended).

“We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory,” Byrne and Weisman said. “With this final season, Sheila’s three act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Season 2 found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Physical also stars Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks. Joining the cast in Season 3 is Zooey Deschanel as Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.

“Over the course of three enthralling seasons of Physical, we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin’s journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne’s fearless, moving, and often very funny, portrayal,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series.”

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership. It is created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also executive produces alongside Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, and Byrne.

“We are incredibly proud to have produced this three-season arc of Sheila Rubin’s powerful story, which has resonated with audiences worldwide,” Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein, Clements and Bachner said. “As we enter this closing chapter, we are profoundly grateful to the entire cast and crew, especially Director/EP Stephanie (Laing) for her incomparable work; to Rose for her endless talent and dedication; to Annie for her vision, creativity and partnership; and to Apple TV+ for their unwavering support.”

In addition to Physical, Byrne will soon be seen in Platonic, a new Apple Original comedy series, which she is starring in and executive producing alongside Seth Rogen. It premieres May 24.