Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Madeline Brewer, Zoey Deutch, Phoebe Dynevor, Mckenna Grace & Daryl McCormack Lead Thriller ‘Anniversary’ For Lionsgate & Fifth Season — Cannes Market

Diane Lane (Man Of Steel), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf Of Wall Street), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Zoey Deutch (Zombieland Double Tap), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters), and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande) have been set as the starry cast of thriller Anniversary.

The film is described as following a very close-knit family that is torn apart as new movement “The Change” envelops the U.S.

Lionsgate and Fifth Season are launching the project ahead of the Cannes market. The film represents a first collaboration between the two companies who are now looking into the possibility of a slate of films together.

Pic will be directed by Jan Komasa, the Polish director whose film Corpus Christi was recently Oscar nominated. Komasa also directed The Hater, which won Best International Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Screenplay is by Lori Rosene-Gambino, based on an original story by Komasa and Rosene-Gambino. The film will be produced by Nick Wechsler, Steve Schwartz, Paula Mae Schwartz and Kate Churchill. Rosene-Gambino executive-produces.

Lionsgate’s Lauren Bixby will oversee the film in collaboration with Fifth Season. Christopher Davis negotiated the deals on behalf of Lionsgate.

“It’s rare to read a script that keeps you so captivated and emotionally invested like Anniversary does,” said Fifth Season’s Graham Taylor and Chris Rice. “Jan is the perfect filmmaker to bring this thrilling story to life and we are excited to go on this journey with Lionsgate, this talented filmmaking team, and this amazing cast.”