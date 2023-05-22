‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ Extends Broadway Run Before Flying To Los Angeles

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the latest stage farce from UK’s acclaimed Mischief theater troupe, has extended its run on Broadway for two weeks ahead of a move to Los Angeles in August.

The play now runs on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through July 23, rather than the previously announced July 9. Peter Pan Goes Wrong begins performances in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre on August 8, running through September 10.

“We are having an absolutely terrific time sharing our very silly take on Peter Pan with New York audiences and are thrilled to be extending on Broadway because we still have several pizza joints left to try,” said writers Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields in a statement.

Although the production was shut out of the Tony Award nominations, it did get award nominations from the Outer Critics Circle, the Drama Desk and the Drama League.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, and Brenann Stacker complete the company.

The Broadway staging got an early boost at the box office with the temporary casting of Neil Patrick Harris in a guest starring performance as the Narrator.