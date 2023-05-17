Peter Chernin’s North Road Buys Stake In Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

The North Road Company, the content studio founded by Peter Chernin, has acquired an unspecified minority stake in Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. The deal includes a multi-year agreement for development, production, and sale of unscripted and scripted content.

The Chernin Group investment firm, co-founded by Chernin, will become Omaha Productions strategic partner to expand into media-adjacent consumer businesses.

The first project under the new partnership is The King of Collectibles, a multi-part documentary series that premiered on Netflix in April and became a top-10 rated show on the platform. It follows memorabilia dealer Ken Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions. Executive producers include Omaha Productions and North Road’s Words + Pictures. Chernin Group is also an investor in Goldin Auctions.

Omaha Productions and North Road’s Words + Pictures are currently developing a full-length documentary with Amazon Prime Video about Eric Reed, the trainer of the horse Rich Strike, which won the 2022 Kentucky Derby. (At 80-1 odds, Rich Strike was the biggest long shot to win the race in more than 100 years.) Omaha worked with Words + Pictures on The ESPY Awards, the Places franchise, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and NFL Honors.

North Road’s unscripted development and production infrastructure include Chernin Entertainment (Ford Vs. Ferrari, Hidden Figures, Planet Of The Apes franchise); Connor Schell’s Words + Pictures premium non-fiction storytelling (30 for 30, O.J.: Made in America, The Last Dance); premium unscripted and reality producers Left/Right (The Circus); and Kinetic Content led by producer Chris Coelen (Netflix series Love is Blind, The Ultimatum).

“Through Peyton’s relationship with Connor Schell and our team at Words + Pictures, we have been fortunate to collaborate with Peyton and Omaha on several recent projects and have witnessed first-hand the authenticity with which Omaha mixes humor, heart, and intelligence into all its stories. This partnership formalizes and strengthens that relationship and will support Omaha’s growth into new business categories. Peyton is committed to excellence, and we look forward to starting this new chapter together,” said Chernin, North Road CEO.

Said Manning: “Peter has demonstrated throughout his career that he shares our passion for telling stories that unify and uplift. We have had early success on the projects we’ve already worked on with Words + Pictures, and this new partnership, beginning with The King of Collectibles, will allow us to do even more together.”

Omaha Productions was founded in 2020 and has worked with A+E Networks (History’s Greatest of All Time); Netflix (Quarterback); ABC (The Final Straw); and NBCU (Capital One College Bowl).

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is part of a multiyear deal with ESPN in 2021. Omaha produces versions of the megacast for the NBA, College Football, Golf, and UFC. It worked with the NFL to reimagine the league’s Pro Bowl into the new Pro Bowl Games.

Omaha’s branded content business produces live events, digital series, social campaigns and commercials.