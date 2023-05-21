Pete Brown Dies: Lyricist For Cream’s ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’ And ‘White Room’ Was 82

Pete Brown, the cowriter for the massive Cream hits “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” in the 1960s, died Friday in London of cancer. He was 82 and his death was confirmed on his official Facebook page.

“Pete was known to repeat the mantra ‘I come from a long line of worriers, not warriors.’ One of his other favorite expressions, passed down from Spike Hawkins, was ‘that’s life – up one minute, down the next twenty-five years,'” the Facebook tribute stated. “Despite his tendency towards Jewish pessimism, he lived the life of a warrior poet. He was proudly anti-establishment, and dedicated his life to his creative endeavors, in an uncompromising way.

“He was also a loyal and generous friend, and a huge supporter of other musicians, at every stage of their careers.”

Brown was asked by Cream drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a power trio featuring guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce. He remained a collaborator with Bruce for decades after Cream’s relatively short life.

“In recent years (Brown) was featured in two documentary films: ‘White Rooms and Imaginary Westerns,’ a loose adaptation of his autobiography, and ‘The Cream Acoustic Sessions,’ a documentary on the re-working of many of the Cream songs,” the songwriter’s Facebook page said. “An accompanying album, ‘Heavenly Cream’ is due for release later this year.”

Survivors include his wife, Sheridan, daughter, Jessica Walker, and son, Tad.