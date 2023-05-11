Penske Media Launches Livestream Platform Harmony With Academy Of Country Music Awards Red Carpet Show

Deadline’s parent company Penske Media has launched Harmony, a proprietary livestreaming platform the company has been refining over the last year. The new platform makes it possible to view PMC’s portfolio of live entertainment shows and industry experiences across all of Penske Media’s owned and operated websites (which Comscore clocks as reaching a monthly audience of 124 million unique views) and PMC social media channels that have 110 million followers. To start, Harmony viewers will be able watch the live Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet tonight at 4pm PT/ 7 pm ET, in partnership with Amazon.

“We are the proud stewards of some of the most iconic entertainment shows in the world and excited to offer a platform that allows for a seamless experience for our consumers to engage with live content—in addition to streaming and broadcast,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Penske Media. “We are committed to growing and evolving the footprint and audiences for our shows across all platforms.”

Penske added that Harmony is part of a larger strategic vision. Penske Media has honed Harmony by livestreaming several shows this year among its portfolio of brands. That included Variety’s digital preshow of the Golden Globe Awards, Billboard’s Women in Music Awards and the Latin Music Awards Pre-Show in Miami. Penske Media will live stream the biggest moments from the Dick Clark Productions’ portfolio of shows beyond the Academy of Country Music Awards’ Red Carpet. Upcoming Harmony events will include The Golden Globe Awards, New Years Rockin’ Eve, The Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Streamy Awards, and Penske Media festivals including SXSW, Life is Beautiful and LA3C.

“We’ve been working on building Harmony over the last year and can now offer our business partners new ways to reach audiences at scale and give our own audiences access to the greatest live entertainment shows in the world,” said Craig Perreault, Penske Media’s Chief Digital Officer.