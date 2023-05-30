‘Pennyworth’ Star Paloma Faith Slams ‘The Little Mermaid’: “Not What I Want To Be Teaching Next Gen Women”

Paloma Faith, a singer and actress in shows like Pennyworth and Dangerous Liaisons, watched The Little Mermaid over the weekend and is calling out the storyline.

“As a mother of girls I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man,” Faith shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that Metro caught. “Wtf is this sh*t. Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all.”

The premise of The Little Mermaid revolves around a mermaid that wishes to live on land. After falling for Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to use her powers to give her legs but in exchange, she has to give up her voice.

Although Faith was not keen on Ariel pursuing love, she did praise Halle Bailey who portrays the little mermaid.

“I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting,” Faith said.

With Faith receiving major backlash for her comments over The Little Mermaid, many questioned how she was not aware of what the story was about. As it turns out, Faith was seemingly a fan of the animated version.

Back in 2009, Faith tweeted, “When I grow up, I want to be the little mermaid.”