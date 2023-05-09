Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Spencer Baumgarten Dies: Longtime Motion Picture Agent Was 62

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Found Liable In E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault & Defamation Trial, Must Pay Nearly $5M In Damages
Read the full story

Pedro Pascal To Star In New Line’s ‘Weapons’ From ‘Barbarian’ Team

Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Getty Images

Pedro Pascal will star in New Line’s Weapons from the filmmakers behind 2022’s critically acclaimed breakout hit Barbarian.

The film is writer/director Zach Cregger’s next feature after the smash success of his debut solo outing Barbarian which opened #1 at the box office last year and sits at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The feature grossed ten times its production budget of $4.5 million to ultimately take in more than $45 million worldwide.

Cregger will also produce alongside his Barbarian producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo’s Miri Yoon also produces.

Related Story

'The Last Of Us' TV Bosses On "Moving The Bar Up" For Season 2 -- Deadline FYC House + HBO Max

Pascal is hot off the success of the highest rated HBO series ever, The Last of Us, and season three of The Mandalorian. Pascal is about go into production on the Gladiator sequel directed by Ridley Scott for Paramount.

Pascal will next be seen starring alongside Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s short film Strange Way of Life, which will premiere at the Cannes film festival and be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics this fall. Pascal stars in Ethan Coen’s film Drive-Away Dolls set to be released by Focus Features in September 2023. Pascal also stars in Anna Boden’s upcoming feature Freaky Tales.

He is repped by CAA, Relevant, and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news of Pascal’s involvement.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad