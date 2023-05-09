Pedro Pascal To Star In New Line’s ‘Weapons’ From ‘Barbarian’ Team

Pedro Pascal will star in New Line’s Weapons from the filmmakers behind 2022’s critically acclaimed breakout hit Barbarian.

The film is writer/director Zach Cregger’s next feature after the smash success of his debut solo outing Barbarian which opened #1 at the box office last year and sits at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The feature grossed ten times its production budget of $4.5 million to ultimately take in more than $45 million worldwide.

Cregger will also produce alongside his Barbarian producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo’s Miri Yoon also produces.

Pascal is hot off the success of the highest rated HBO series ever, The Last of Us, and season three of The Mandalorian. Pascal is about go into production on the Gladiator sequel directed by Ridley Scott for Paramount.

Pascal will next be seen starring alongside Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s short film Strange Way of Life, which will premiere at the Cannes film festival and be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics this fall. Pascal stars in Ethan Coen’s film Drive-Away Dolls set to be released by Focus Features in September 2023. Pascal also stars in Anna Boden’s upcoming feature Freaky Tales.

He is repped by CAA, Relevant, and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news of Pascal’s involvement.