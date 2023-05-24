Peacock Weighs In On HBO Max’s Rebranding With R-Rated Name Change Suggestion Of Its Own

The rebranding of Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform HBO Max became effective today with Max officially launching.

With Max getting all of the attention on social media, other streamers took the opportunity to weigh in on the rebrand.

The social media manager at NBCUniversal’s Peacock took a slight dig at HBO Max’s rebrand after it dropped the first half of its name. Peacock assured their followers and users that they would not be following the trend.

“I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will not be dropping the first half of my name any time soon,” read the tweet.

I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon 👀 — Peacock (@peacock) May 23, 2023

Peacock, a compound word referring to a male peafowl, alludes to NBC’s colorful logo that has identified the network for decades.

On Instagram, the people in charge of social media had fun with the replies from fans after sharing their viral tweet.

One user suggested the “social media person deserves a raise for this one,” to which Peacock replied, “Brb sending this to my boss.”

When a user asked Peacock to “live a little,” the brand replied, “My words to legal exactly.”

Peacock said they cleared up they wouldn’t be changing their name as they felt “the questions coming.”

Peacock interacts with fans on their Instagram account Instagram @peacock

This was hardly the harshest jab Max took today as many users also took to social media to air their grievances having to download a separate app to continue enjoying the programming.

Max is the fusion of HBO Max and Discovery+ that was announced back in April by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

“This is a real moment for us … This is our time. This is our chance, and everything is possible,” he said at the time he announced the rebrand. “I feel like, for our company, this is our rendezvous with destiny.”

The streamer has content that ranges from the likes of HBO’s Succession to TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper. Read everything you need to know about Max here.