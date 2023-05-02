‘Sex In The Dark’: Peacock Developing Raunchy Social Experiment Format From ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Producer Expectation

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing a pilot for a raunchy social experiment format titled Sex in the Dark.

Clarkson’s Farm producer Expectation is behind the pilot, which joins a number of Peacock shows on its unscripted development slate. The pilot was filmed late last year, we understand.

The show’s logline describes Sex in the Dark as a “radical new social experiment” and centers on one single person who is blindfolded or left completely in darkness as they embark on “intimacy tests” to judge their connection, chemistry and attraction with a number of different suitors.

After each round, one suitor will be eliminated. The show culminates in a final night in complete darkness, as the singleton bed-hops with the remaining suitors to see if smell, touch, physical connection and energy is all you need to fall in love.

Amy Dallmeyer, Ben Wicks and Lucy Palmer are EPs on the series from Expectation, the UK indie run by Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham that includes Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, BBC doc series House of Maxwell and Toby Jones-starring drama Danny Boy as past credits.

Formats in the dark are having a bit of a moment, with Channel 4’s Scared of the Dark from ITV Studios-backed MultiStory Media airing across the week last week to around 600,000 people per night. It is currently being shopped by distributor ITV Studios to global buyers.

Peacock, meanwhile, has displayed a penchant for reality and entertainment formats since launch.

Deadline revealed it had greenlit a reality format in February in which fluid couples and singletons explore their sexuality on an island, produced by another UK label, Naked. Other Peacock reality shows include its U.S. version of The Traitors, Paris Hilton’s Paris in Love, competition Baking It and Real Housewives spin-off The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

The news comes on day one of the writers strike, which could lead to a surge in non-scripted formats as dramas and comedies grind to a halt.