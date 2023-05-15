Peabody Awards In-Person Ceremony Canceled Amid Writers Strike

This year’s Peabody Awards ceremony has been canceled “due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide,” according to a statement from the Peabody Awards organization. The June 11 awards would have been the organization’s first in-person ceremony since 2019, as well as the first time ever in its history that the Awards would take place in Los Angeles.

“As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting and streaming media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year’s Peabody Award winners find themselves in,” the Peabody organization said in a statement. “Due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide, we have decided to cancel the 83rd annual Peabody Awards ceremony that was set to take place on June 11 in Los Angeles. Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing as this year’s 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated.”

The cancellation comes amid the WGA strike, which began on May 2, however the strike was not directly referenced by the Peabody organization.

This year’s winners, announced on May 9, included Atlanta, Better Call Saul, Bad Sisters, Andor and Abbott Elementary. PBS leads the pack with a total of 6 followed by Apple TV+ and Disney+ with 3 a piece and HBO Max with 2 trophies.

Shrinking star Jessica Williams was scheduled to host the event and Issa Rae and Lily Tomlin were among those to receive honorary specialty awards.