PBS’s National Memorial Day Concert Lineup Includes Tributes To Vietnam War POWs, Gold Star Families

PBS’s National Memorial Day Concert will return on May 28 with a lineup that includes a tribute to Vietnam War POWs and Gold Star families, as well as a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and a remembrance of World War II.

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will again host the event, which will take place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Those scheduled to appear include Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dulé Hill, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, Jo Dee Messina, The War and Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Phillip Phillips, Megan Hilty and Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

Related Story Oklahoma Governor Defends Move To Eliminate Funding For Public Television Outlet Over LGBTQ Content

The production is a signatory with the WGA under the public television agreement, which remains in effect. “Thanks to the ongoing contractual agreement between public television and the WGA, the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS is not affected by the WGA strike on commercial film and television. We are honored to once again pay tribute to all of our American heroes this year as we have for over three decades,” the show organizers said.

The tribute to Gold Star families will feature Merkerson, Hill and Jacobs, and will include the story of three generations of one family and the grief they experienced when the oldest child, Sgt. Anthony O. Magee, was killed in action while on deployment in Iraq.

The tribute to Vietnam War POWs will feature Slattery and McCormack. Marking 50 years since the release of POWs, the concert will feature the story of Col. Carlyle “Smitty” Harris (Ret.), who was imprisoned in North Vietnam for eight years, as well as the story of his wife Louise’s resilience on the home front.

The commemoration of the Korean War Armistice will include veterans of that war, along with a remembrance of the more than 36,000 lives lost.

The segment on World War II will feature Megan Hilty and include veterans’ stories in their own reflections. The segment also will feature a tribute to the contributions of the Merchant Marine.

The 90-minute event also will include a Salute to the Services featuring the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams, as well as The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

Executive Producer Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts said in a statement, “We are proud to continue this national tradition on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol that brings us together as one family of Americans to support our heroes and remember the more than one million Americans who have given their lives for our country since the dawn of the republic.”

The event will air on PBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream on PBS.org and YouTube. It will be available on demand from May 28 to June 11.