Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California, will be the recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the Tony administration committee announced today.

The award, based on a recommendation by the American Theatre Critics Association, is accompanied by a $25,000 grant.

“Pasadena Playhouse has made a significant impact, on both a local and global level, by developing some of the most innovative and inspiring works and artists,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a joint statement.

The playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman called the award “a defining moment for our community,” adding, “This most prestigious award honors every person who has played a role in making and continuing to make Pasadena Playhouse one of the great cultural institutions in America.”

Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California, has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, June 11, from the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York City, from 8-11 PM, ET/5-8 PM PT on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, will stream from 6:30-8 PM, ET/3:30-5 PM PT on Pluto TV.