Paramount Names Domenic DiMeglio Streaming CMO, Sets Unified Paramount+ With Showtime Marketing Team Ahead Of Launch

As the official rollout of “Paramount+ with Showtime approaches, the Paramount Global platform unveiled a unified Paramount Streaming Data & Marketing Group led by Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and chief marketing officer, Paramount Streaming.

Key organizational changes: Michael Engelman was named CMO, Paramount+ Domestic and Showtime; and Puja Vohra is EVP, Consumer Marketing, Paramount+ and Showtime.

Engleman will oversee consumer marketing, strategy, partnerships, lifecycle marketing, customer care, social and creative execution for all U.S. campaigns. He most recently served as CMO & Global Brand Director, Showtime. Previously, he was CMO for TBS and TNT, overseeing branding and marketing initiatives and the creation of a new content marketing group. Engleman, based in LA, reports to Domenic DiMeglio.

Vohra will oversee Brand, Media, and Program Marketing for Paramount+ and Showtime. She most recently served as Showtime’s EVP Marketing. Previously, she was CMO for BSE Global, where she directed marketing, creative and digital efforts for properties including the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. Prior to that, she was at truTV, Warner Media where she directed all marketing, creative and digital efforts. She’s based in New York and reports to Engleman.

DiMeglio’s purview includes global marketing and data for Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Prior to the formation of Paramount Streaming, he was EVP, CMO and Head of Operations for ViacomCBS Digital and served in the same capacity for CBS Interactive prior to the merger of CBS and Viacom.

DiMeglio previously led distribution and operations for the division, including marketing and data for CBS All Access, which was rebranded to Paramount+ in 2021, as well as ad-supported streaming services CBSN, ET Live and CBS Sports HQ.