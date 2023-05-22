Paramount+ With Showtime Confirms Rebrand Launch Date

Paramount has confirmed the launch plans, including date, for the merged Paramount+ with Showtime service.

The company will launch the rebranded bundle on June 27.

It comes a few days after the date leaked via an email sent out to Showtime subscribers that paid for the service via Apple.

The move, which is currently only applicable in the U.S., comes after it emerged in January that Showtime will no longer be a standalone brand.

Paramount+ with Showtime will cost $11.99 a month, while Paramount+ without Showtime will cost $5.99. This is $2 more than the existing Paramount+ premium plan, that currently doesn’t have Showtime content, and $1 more than the “Essential” plan without Showtime.

“This summer, Paramount+ will officially become the streaming home for Showtime, further advancing our lead in being the total household service,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO Paramount Streaming. “By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service’s already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming.”