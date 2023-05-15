Paramount Cutting Back Smithsonian Channel’s New York Hub As More Details On Cuts Emerge

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Global is cutting back the Smithsonian Channel’s New York Hub as more details about the U.S. layoffs emerge.

Staff at the channel’s New York office were told mid-last week, we understand, and third-party producers were subsequently informed that most of their shows will now be handled by execs at Smithsonian Channel’s Washington HQ.

Around two-dozen people work in the New York office, Deadline understands. One of those at risk is Rachel Watson, VP Development for the Smithsonian Channel.

The move comprises part of Paramount Media Networks’ 25% domestic layoffs, a “very hard but necessary decision” revealed by President and CEO Chris McCarthy in an all-staff note last week. “Through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward,” wrote McCarthy, whose full note can be read below.

Instead of having separate teams dedicated to brands, McCarthy’s division going forwards will create content across a portfolio of networks, which is impacting Smithsonian.

The basic cable networks are the most heavily impacted as Paramount integrates nine separate network teams into a portfolio group. Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios are being combined. MTV News is closing entirely after several decades in operation and having undergone significant downsizing over the last few years.

Among the senior-level executives impacted are Jessica Zalkind, SVP, Talent and Series Development, MTV Networks, and Todd Radnitz, SVP of Original Unscripted Series at MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount+, we hear. East Coast casting is also being folded into the West Coast operation.

Smithsonian Channel launched as a JV between Showtime Networks and the Smithsonian Institution almost 20 years ago and makes a wide range of factual content spanning history, science and culture including the likes of Project Artemis: Back to the Moon, One Thousand Years of Slavery and Picturing the Obamas. It has been without an SVP/Head since James F. Blue III departed last year following an 18-month stint.

McCarthy’s full note from last week can be read below:

Team,

As we finalize the integration of SHOWTIME and continue to transform our business for the future, we have set a great foundation for continued success by consolidating our group into two functions:

• Studios – integrating SHOWTIME and MTV Entertainment Studios into one powerful studio team

• Networks – combining nine separate teams into one portfolio group

This combination has resulted in an incredible track record of hits including Yellowstone, 1883, Tulsa King, South Park, The Challenge, Teen Wolf, 1923, Drag Race, Mayor of Kingstown, Your Honor, George & Tammy and Yellowjackets – which, taken together, drove record subscribers across Paramount+ and Showtime and helped Paramount+ lead the industry in new subscriber growth.

However, despite this success in streaming, we continue to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds like many of our peers. To address this, our senior leaders in coordination with HR have been working together over the past few months to determine the optimal organization for the current and future needs of our business.

As a result, we have made the very hard but necessary decision to reduce our domestic team by approximately 25%. This is a tough yet important strategic realignment of our group. Through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward. Today we will notify employees whose positions are being impacted with leaders communicating the news directly to those teams/or individuals. These meetings will be followed by individual 1:1s with our HR partners.

I realize these decisions will be very hard for everyone, most of all, those who will be leaving. It’s not something we take lightly. We have some of the most passionate and dedicated team members, who bring their full selves to drive our brands and business forward. This is why it’s so difficult to say goodbye to our friends and colleagues. To those impacted, we deeply appreciate the passion and creativity you have brought every day. I want to thank you for your many contributions.

Our leadership team and HR partners are committed to ensuring this process is done with empathy and respect.

Sincerely,

Chris