Paramount+ Pansexual Reality Dating Series ‘Love Allways’ Sets Lexi Paloma As Bachelorette; Reveals Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: Lexi Paloma is a pansexual bachelorette looking for her perfect match in the all-new dating series Love Allways, premiering on Paramount+ with three episodes on June 2, followed by a weekly release on Paramount+ and Awesomeness’ YouTube channel.

Over 10 episodes, Paloma is freed from typical dating show gender norms as she sets out to find true love. As she narrows down her pool of contestants of all genders, some start falling for one another, causing a spiral of drama, betrayal, passion and jealousy. Throughout the process, she is assisted by two professional relationship gurus, Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello, who also serve as mentors to their teams of potential suitors. Mari and Recenello are also competing against one another to see whose protégé gets chosen.

Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello Nickelodeon

The cast also includes Sienna Scibird, Jasmine Cervantes, Kalysta Mallory, Camille Cupid, Rylin Utah, Jayme Aiden, Cyprien Boustiha, Marc Bateman, Tyler Hearing, Luis Diaz, Brian Batesy, Joshua Cureton and Cameron James.

Love Allways is the third project from the Awesomeness Unscripted and Digital Studio to stream on Paramount+, following the content creator reality competition AwesomenessTv’s Next Influencer and the coming-of-age reality series My Dream Quinceañera.

Production of the new series for Awesomeness is overseen by Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted, current series, and Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted original content. Tara Cole serves as executive producer.