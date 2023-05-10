Paramount EVP Global Communications Jenny Tartikoff Departs Studio

This just in….Paramount EVP Global Corp Comm Jenny Tartikoff is leaving the Melrose Lot. She’s be in the position since November 2021.

“I’ve made the hard decision to leave the company,” the former NBCUni Corp Comm vet wrote in a note to staff which you can see below. Paramount Studios Boss Brian Robbins has also weighed in. Her departure from the company is effective today.

The former Universal SVP Global Communications exec took over back then for Chris Petrikin, the former head of studio corp comm under previous studio boss Jim Gianopulos. At Paramount, Tartikoff handled all the studio’s corporate communication strategies including media relations, executive and internal communications, and corporate social responsibility.

Tartikoff is a lifelong PR vet having worked as Head of Content & Advertising Communication at Spotify, an SVP at Rubenstein in NYC, and early on in her career, at NBC News Communications as a spokesperson for Meet the Press, Dateline, Tom Brokaw Reports, Peacock Productions and primetime news specials.

Here’s an internal Note from President & CEO Brian Robbins:

All,

I wanted to let you know that Jenny Tartikoff informed me that she will be departing the company, effective today. She has been a trusted colleague to us, and I am grateful for her contributions to the studio and our team.

Please join me in wishing her the very best.

Brian

And here’s Tartikoff note to staff:

Dear Team,

There’s no easy way to share this news, but I’ve made the hard decision to leave the company.

In just under two years, we’ve accomplished and achieved so much together, helping to restore Paramount’s legacy as one of Hollywood’s most iconic and successful studios. Without a doubt, the best part was getting to know and work with you. Along with all our hard work and hustle, we shared so many laughs and so many special moments. I will forever feel privileged to have been a part of this studio’s new chapter.

I want to thank Brian and his senior team for their leadership, vision, and friendship; all our incredible partners across the many teams we collaborate with; and our stellar Global Communications Group—you’re all so talented, strong, and gracious. It’s been a true honor.

Please stay in touch – life is long – I’ll be rooting for you, and I know our paths will cross again!

Jenny