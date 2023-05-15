‘Outlast’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix’s Alaskan survival series Outlast lives on for at least another season. Netflix has renewed the competition series for a second season.
From Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment, Outlast is a raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.
Season one debuted at #6 on Netflix’s weekly Global Top 10 TV (English) list and reached the Top 10 TV in 27 countries.
Outlast marks the first unscripted series from Ozark star Bateman, who has a long-running, first-look deal with Netflix.
The series is executive produced by Aggregate Film’s Bateman, Michael Costigan and Emma Ho, Nomad Entertainment’s Grant Kahler and showrunner Mike Odair.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.