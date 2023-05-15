Skip to main content
‘Outlast’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Outlast ,Netflix survival competition series renewed for Season 2
Jose Mandojana/Netflix

Netflix’s Alaskan survival series Outlast lives on for at least another season. Netflix has renewed the competition series for a second season.

From Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment, Outlast is a raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

Season one debuted at #6 on Netflix’s weekly Global Top 10 TV (English) list and reached the Top 10 TV in 27 countries.

Outlast marks the first unscripted series from Ozark star Bateman, who has a long-running, first-look deal with Netflix.

The series is executive produced by Aggregate Film’s Bateman, Michael Costigan and Emma Ho, Nomad Entertainment’s Grant Kahler and showrunner Mike Odair.

